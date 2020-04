BRIEF-Basic Fit Q1 Revenue Up At 137.5 Million Euros

April 22 (Reuters) - BASIC FIT NV:

* UPDATES THE MARKET ON Q1 2020 DEVELOPMENTS AND RECENT EVENTS

* Q1 REVENUE INCREASED BY 15% YEAR ON YEAR TO €137.5 MILLION (Q1 2019: €119.4 MILLION)

* BASIC-FIT LEADERSHIP TEAM HAS DECIDED TO REDUCE THEIR OWN SALARIES BY 50% FOR THE PERIOD THAT THE CLUBS ARE CLOSED

* THERE IS LIMITED VISIBILITY ON THE DEVELOPMENT OF CLUB OPENINGS

* AGREEMENT ON €40 MILLION ADDITIONAL FINANCING AND IN PROCESS OF OBTAINING AN ADDITIONAL €60 MILLION IN GOVERNMENT BACKED FINANCING

* WITHDRAWING OUR GUIDANCE FOR 2020

* WITH AROUND €75 MILLION CASH AT HAND, PLUS TARGETED €60 MILLION TERM FACILITY, WE ARE CONFIDENT THAT WE HAVE SECURED THE CONTINUITY OF OUR OPERATIONS

* NUMBER OF MEMBERSHIPS IN Q1 INCREASED BY 18% YEAR ON YEAR TO 2.32 MILLION (Q1 2019: 1.96 MILLION)

* 75% OF OUR MEMBERS PAID MEMBERSHIP FEES FOR MARCH AND APRIL AND WILL BE COMPENSATED

* NUMBER OF CLUBS IN THE NETWORK INCREASED BY 44 IN Q1 TO 828 CLUBS, A RECORD 177 INCREASE YEAR ON YEAR (Q1 2019: 651CLUBS)

* WE HAVE BEEN ABLE TO LIMIT OUR MONTHLY CASH OUTFLOW TO AROUND €15 MILLION PER MONTH

FOLLOWING THE CLOSURE OF ALL CLUBS, WE TOOK SWIFT ACTION TO MANAGE OUR CASH AND HALTED THE CONSTRUCTION AND OPENING OF NEW CLUBS