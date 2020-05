May 7 (Reuters) - Basic Net SpA:

* Q1 TURNOVER EUR 70.6 MILLION, DOWN 5.3% YEAR\YEAR

* Q1 AGGREGATE SALES EUR 216.7 MILLION, DOWN 10.3 % YEAR\YEAR

* HARD TO PREDICT IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON COMMERCIAL RESULTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)