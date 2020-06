BRIEF-Basil Read Updates To Basil Read Limited Business Rescue Plan

June 19 (Reuters) - Basil Read Holdings Ltd:

* BASIL READ - CONTINGENT LIABILITY IN FORM OF PERFORMANCE, RETENTION GUARANTEES REDUCED TO R264.8MLN VERSUS R1.1BN AT BEGINNING OF RESCUE PROCEEDINGS

* BASIL READ HOLDINGS LTD - BUSINESS RESCUE PRACTITIONERS REMAIN OF VIEW FULL IMPLEMENTATION OF PLAN WILL ACHIEVE A BETTER RESULT THAN A LIQUIDATION

* BASIL READ HOLDINGS LTD - BUSINESS HAS BEEN SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY COVID-19 VIRUS

* BASIL READ HOLDINGS LTD - BRL CONTINUES TO PURSUE CONTRACT CLAIMS; HOWEVER, PROCESS REMAINS TIME CONSUMING, TEDIOUS AND COSTLY

* BASIL READ HOLDINGS - CERTAIN LONG-TERM CONTRACTS BEING TERMINATED WITH SEVERAL RETRENCHMENTS AS A RESULT, PARTICULARLY WITHIN MINING BUSINESS

* BASIL READ HOLDINGS LTD - ANTICIPATED THAT THIS DISRUPTION WILL DELAY COMPLETION OF REMAINING CONTRACTS BY A MINIMUM OF TWO MONTHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: