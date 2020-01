BRIEF-Basilea Announces Agreement For Fides-03 Study With Derazantinib In Gastric Cancer

Jan 22 (Reuters) - BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG:

* ANNOUNCES CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT FOR ITS PLANNED STUDY FIDES-03 WITH DERAZANTINIB IN GASTRIC CANCER

* EXPECTS TO START A BIOMARKER-DRIVEN MULTI-COHORT PHASE 1/2 STUDY (FIDES-03) IN ADVANCED GASTRIC CANCER PATIENTS WITH FGFR GENETIC ABERRATIONS IN Q3 OF 2020

* STUDY WILL ASSESS EFFICACY AND SAFETY OF DERAZANTINIB AS MONO- AND COMBINATION THERAPY IN SECOND-LINE SETTING

* EXTENDED ITS CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH ROCHE TO EXPLORE A COMBINATION OF DERAZANTINIB AND ATEZOLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH STOMACH CANCER