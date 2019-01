Jan 24 (Reuters) - ArQule Inc:

* ARQULE INC - ENTERED COLLABORATION WITH ROCHE TO STUDY DERAZANTINIB AND ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ®) IN UROTHELIAL CANCER

* ARQULE INC - BASILEA EXPECTS TO START A BIOMARKER-DRIVEN MULTI-COHORT PHASE 1/2 STUDY IN MID-2019.

* ARQULE INC - BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA ENTERED COLLABORATION WITH ROCHE