BRIEF-Basilea Announces Partial Repurchase Offer For At Least CHF 90 Million

June 25 (Reuters) - BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG:

* BASILEA ANNOUNCES PARTIAL REPURCHASE OFFER FOR AT LEAST CHF 90 MILLION AND UP TO CHF 110 MILLION IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS OUTSTANDING CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2022

* REPURCHASE OFFER PRICE AMOUNTS TO 100.50% OF PAR PLUS ACCRUED AND UNPAID INTEREST

* SETTLEMENT DATE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON JULY 28, 2020. BONDS ARE LISTED AND TRADED AT SIX SWISS EXCHANGE (ISIN: CH0305398148; SSN: 30’539’814) ( “BONDS”).

* TENDER OFFER PERIOD IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON 10 JULY 2020 AND TO EXPIRE ON 16 JULY 2020 AT 4PM CEST

* TRANSACTION SHIFTS MATURITY OF APPROXIMATELY 50% OF TOTAL OUTSTANDING DEBT SIGNIFICANTLY BEYOND 2022

* UP TO CHF 110 MILLION OF BONDS DUE 2022 SHALL BE REPURCHASED AND UP TO CHF 125 MILLION NEW BONDS DUE 2027 SHALL BE SOLD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)