Feb 21 (Reuters) - BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG:

* BASILEA‘S CEO RONALD SCOTT WILL RETIRE. CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER DAVID VEITCH NAMED AS SUCCESSOR. CHANGES IN THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* DAVID VEITCH TO SUCCEED MR. SCOTT IN ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER EFFECTIVE APRIL 19, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)