July 20 (Reuters) - BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG:

* BASILEA ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF THE LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH PFIZER FOR ANTIFUNGAL CRESEMBA® FOR EUROPE, RUSSIA, TURKEY AND ISRAEL

* ‍AGREEMENT GRANTS PFIZER RIGHT TO MANUFACTURE ISAVUCONAZOLE AND TO EXCLUSIVELY COMMERCIALIZE DRUG IN EUROPE (EXCLUDING NORDICS), RUSSIA, TURKEY AND ISRAEL​

* ‍BASILEA WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF CHF 70 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)