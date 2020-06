BRIEF-Basilea Enters Into Sale And Leaseback Agreement For Corporate Headquarters Building

June 23 (Reuters) - Basilea Pharmaceutica AG:

* BASILEA ENTERS INTO SALE AND LEASEBACK AGREEMENT FOR CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS BUILDING

* BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG - ENTERED INTO A SALE AND LEASEBACK AGREEMENT FOR ITS CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS IN BASEL, WITH PENSION FUND OF UBS

* BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG - GROSS PROCEEDS FROM SALE, BEFORE CUSTOMARY FEES AND TRANSACTION COSTS, AMOUNT TO AROUND CHF 19 MILLION

* BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG - BASILEA WILL LEASEBACK BUILDING AND DOES NOT PLAN ON ANY OTHER ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES RELATED TO THIS TRANSACTION