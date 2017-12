BRIEF-Basilea Extends Existing License Agreement With Pfizer For Cresemba

Dec 1 (Reuters) - BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG:

* BASILEA EXTENDS EXISTING LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH PFIZER FOR ANTIFUNGAL CRESEMBA® (ISAVUCONAZOLE) TO CHINA AND ASIA PACIFIC

* BASILEA UPDATES ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2017 - IMPROVED RESULT EXPECTED

* ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO USD 226 MILLION AND MID-TEEN ROYALTIES ON SALES

* WILL RECEIVE UPFRONT PAYMENT OF USD 3 MILLION

* FOR FY EXPECTS A REDUCED OPERATING LOSS OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 1 MILLION ON AVERAGE PER MONTH

* FOR FY SEES LOWER OPERATING EXPENSES