* BASILEA EXTENDS PHASE 2 STUDY WITH DERAZANTINIB IN INTRAHEPATIC BILE DUCT CANCER (ICCA) TO INCLUDE PATIENTS WITH FGFR2 GENE MUTATIONS OR AMPLIFICATIONS

* TOPLINE DATA FOR COHORT OF FGFR2 FUSION-POSITIVE PATIENTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE AROUND MID-2020