Feb 27 (Reuters) - Basilea Pharmaceutica AG:

* BASILEA REPORTS THE LAUNCH OF ANTIFUNGAL CRESEMBA® (ISAVUCONAZOLE) IN AUSTRALIA TRIGGERING THE FIRST MILESTONE PAYMENT RELATED TO ASIA-PACIFIC

* BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG - LAUNCH TRIGGERED FIRST MILESTONE PAYMENT (USD 0.5 MILLION) RELATED TO ASIA-PACIFIC TERRITORY FROM PFIZER TO BASILEA