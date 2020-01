Jan 10 (Reuters) - BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG:

* BASILEA REPORTS TOTAL REVENUE EXCEEDING GUIDANCE DRIVEN BY HIGHER THAN EXPECTED CONTRIBUTIONS FROM CRESEMBA® AND ZEVTERA® IN 2019

* FY TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE TO APPROX. CHF 134 MILLION (FYR 2018: CHF 132.6 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)