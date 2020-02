BRIEF-Basilea FY Net Loss Narrows To CHF 22.4 Million

Feb 18 (Reuters) - BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG:

* FY OPERATING LOSS -17.2 MILLION CHF VERSUS -24.1 MILLION CHF LOSS YEAR AGO

* TOTAL REVENUE IN 2019 INCREASED TO CHF 134.4 MILLION (2018: CHF 132.6 MILLION)

* FY NET LOSS IN 2019 WAS SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED TO CHF 22.4 MILLION (2018: CHF 31.4 MILLION)

* IN 2020, REVENUE CONTRIBUTIONS FROM CRESEMBA AND ZEVTERA, EXCLUDING DEFERRED REVENUE, EXPECTED TO GROW 12% TO 27% YEAR-ON-YEAR

* 2020 NET CASH CONSUMPTION IS EXPECTED TO FURTHER DECREASE AS COMPARED TO 2019

* ANTICIPATED CASH AND INVESTMENTS OF CHF 100-110 MILLION AT YEAR-END 2020

* TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO AMOUNT TO CHF 128-138 MILLION IN 2020

* TOTAL RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AND SG&A EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN AT APPROXIMATELY SAME LEVEL AS 2019