Oct 31 (Reuters) - BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG:

* BASILEA‘S CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER PROF. ACHIM KAUFHOLD TO RETIRE AND DR. MARC ENGELHARDT NAMED AS SUCCESSOR

* ‍MARC ENGELHARDT TO SUCCEED KAUFHOLD EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)