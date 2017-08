June 13 (Reuters) - BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG:

* BASILEA AWARDED USD 54.8 MILLION OF ADDITIONAL FUNDING BY BARDA TO SUPPORT PHASE 3 DEVELOPMENT OF CEFTOBIPROLE

* ‍TOTAL POTENTIAL FUNDING OF UP TO APPROXIMATELY USD 108 MILLION UNDER CONTRACT WILL ENABLE BASILEA TO CONDUCT TWO CLINICAL PHASE 3 STUDIES​

* ‍TOTAL VALUE OF CONTRACT COULD REACH APPROXIMATELY USD 108 MILLION OVER A PERIOD OF 4.5 YEARS IF PRE-DEFINED MILESTONES ARE MET​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)