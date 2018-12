Dec 10 (Reuters) - Basilea Pharmaceutica AG:

* CONTINUED STRONG CRESEMBA® (ISAVUCONAZOLE) U.S. SALES PERFORMANCE BY ASTELLAS PHARMA INC. TRIGGERS CHF 10 MILLION MILESTONE PAYMENT TO BASILEA

* BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA - IS STILL ELIGIBLE FOR ADDITIONAL SALES MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO CHF 275 MILLION IN ADDITION TO TIERED, DOUBLE-DIGIT ROYALTIES ON U.S. SALES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)