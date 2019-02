BRIEF-Basilea Pharmaceutica FY Net Loss Widens To CHF 31.4 Million

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Basilea Pharmaceutica AG:

* BASILEA REPORTS STRONG REVENUE GROWTH AND SIGNIFICANT PIPELINE PROGRESS FOR FULL-YEAR 2018

* FY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 31% TO CHF 133 MILLION

* FY REVENUE FROM CRESEMBA(®) AND ZEVTERA(®) INCREASED 56% TO CHF 82 MILLION

* YEAR-END CASH POSITION OF CHF 223 MILLION

* OPERATING LOSS IN 2018 AMOUNTED TO CHF 24.1 MILLION (2017: CHF 17.1 MILLION)

* ANTICIPATES 2019 CONTINUED STRONG REVENUE GROWTH FROM CRESEMBA AND ZEVTERA TO CHF 100-110 MILLION (+22-34% Y-ON-Y)

* FY NET LOSS CHF 31.4 MILLION VERSUS LOSS CHF 19.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 2019 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN AT APPROXIMATELY SAME LEVEL AS 2018,

* SEES FY 2019 OPERATING LOSS OF CHF 20-30 MILLION FOR 2019

* SEES 2019 TOTAL REVENUES TO AMOUNT TO CHF 128-138 MILLION