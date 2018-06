June 5 (Reuters) - BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG:

* REPORTS PRESENTATION OF PHASE 1 CLINICAL DATA WITH ANTICANCER DRUG CANDIDATE BAL101553 AT ASCO MEETING

* BASILEA - DRUG CANDIDATE SHOWED INITIAL SIGNALS OF CLINICAL ACTIVITY AS MONOTHERAPY AND ACCEPTABLE SAFETY PROFILE SUPPORTING ITS ADVANCEMENT INTO PHASE 2A CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT