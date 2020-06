BRIEF-Basilea Pharmaceutica Receives CHF 5 Million Milestone Payment

June 22 (Reuters) - Basilea Pharmaceutica AG:

* BASILEA RECEIVES CHF 5 MILLION MILESTONE PAYMENT RELATED TO MARKETING AUTHORIZATION OF ANTIFUNGAL CRESEMBA® IN RUSSIA

* MILESTONE WAS TRIGGERED BY GRANTING OF MARKETING AUTHORIZATION FOR ANTIFUNGAL CRESEMBA(®) (ISAVUCONAZOLE) IN RUSSIAN FEDERATION.

* IS STILL ELIGIBLE FOR REGULATORY AND SALES MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF APPROXIMATELY USD 630 MILLION, IN ADDITION TO RECEIVING MID-TEEN ROYALTIES ON IN-MARKET SALES OF CRESEMBA