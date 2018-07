July 19 (Reuters) - BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG:

* REPORTS RECEIPT OF MILESTONE PAYMENT BASED ON FIRST CRESEMBA® APPROVAL IN LATIN AMERICA

* HAS RECEIVED A CHF 2 MILLION MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM ITS PARTNER GRUPO BIOTOSCANA S.L. (“GBT”) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)