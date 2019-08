BRIEF-Basilea Pharmaceutica Says H1 Net Loss Narrows To CHF 15.4 Mln

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Basilea Pharmaceutica AG:

* BASILEA REPORTS SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED CASH-GENERATING REVENUE, FLAT OPERATING EXPENSES AND REDUCED NET LOSS FOR HALF-YEAR 2019

* TOTAL REVENUE IN FIRST HALF-YEAR 2019 INCREASED BY 5.5% TO CHF 63.2 MILLION (H1 2018: CHF 59.9 MILLION)

* H1 OPERATING LOSS AMOUNTED TO CHF 13.2 MILLION (H1 2018: CHF 20.4 MILLION)

* H1 NET LOSS WAS SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED TO CHF 15.4 MILLION (H1 2018: CHF 22.5 MILLION)

* NET CASH USED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES IN H2 2019 IS EXPECTED TO FURTHER DECREASE AS COMPARED TO H1 2019

* COMPANY ANTICIPATES CONTINUED STRONG REVENUE GROWTH FROM CRESEMBA AND ZEVTERA TO CHF 105-110 MILLION (+28% TO +34% Y-O-Y)

* OUTLOOK 2019: NARROWS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE ON TOTAL REVENUE TO CHF 128-133 MILLION, REFLECTING LOWER THAN PREVIOUSLY ANTICIPATED BARDA REVENUE

* OUTLOOK 2019: TOTAL COST AND OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN AT APPROXIMATELY SAME LEVEL AS 2018

* OUTLOOK 2019: ANTICIPATED OPERATING LOSS OF CHF 22-27 MILLION FOR 2019