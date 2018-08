BRIEF-Basilea Pharmaceutica Sees 2018 Oper Loss At CHF 25-35 Mln

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Basilea Pharmaceutica AG:

* H1 TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED BY 30% TO CHF 59.9 MILLION

* H1 OPERATING LOSS OF CHF 20.4 MILLION COMPARED TO CHF 19.1 MILLION IN H1 2017

* 2018 TOTAL REVENUE GUIDANCE IS INCREASED TO CHF 120 - 130 MILLION

* ROYALTIES ON CRESEMBA SALES MORE THAN DOUBLED TO CHF 10.8 MILLION IN H1

* AS OF JUNE 30, 2018, BASILEA REPORTS CHF 247.3 MILLION IN CASH AND FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS

* H1 NET LOSS IN FIRST HALF YEAR OF 2018 WAS CHF 22.5 MILLION (H1 2017: CHF 20.6 MILLION)

* OPERATING LOSS FOR FULL-YEAR 2018 IS ESTIMATED AT CHF 25-35 MILLION