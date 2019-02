Feb 8 (Reuters) - Basilea Pharmaceutica AG:

* STRONG EUROPEAN CRESEMBA® (ISAVUCONAZOLE) SALES TRIGGER USD 5 MILLION MILESTONE PAYMENT TO BASILEA FROM PFIZER

* ENTITLED TO RECEIVE SALES MILESTONE PAYMENTS IF PFIZER'S CUMULATIVE CRESEMBA SALES EXCEED CERTAIN THRESHOLDS