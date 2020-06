BRIEF-Basilea Places CHF 100 Mln Senior Convertible Bonds

June 24 (Reuters) - BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG:

* BASILEA LAUNCHES THE PLACEMENT OF CHF 100 MILLION SENIOR CONVERTIBLE BONDS WITH AN INCREASE OPTION OF CHF 25 MILLION

* PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING WILL BE USED TO FINANCE A PLANNED TENDER OFFER FOR OUTSTANDING CONVERTIBLE BONDS AND FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES.

* PROVISIONAL INCREASE OPTION OF UP TO CHF 25 MILLION THAT MAY BE EXERCISED AT COMPANY’S DISCRETION ON PRICING DATE.

* BONDS WILL HAVE A MATURITY OF SEVEN YEARS AND WILL BE CONVERTIBLE INTO SHARES SOURCED FROM EXISTING CONDITIONAL CAPITAL AND EXISTING TREASURY SHARES

* BONDS ARE EXPECTED TO CARRY A COUPON OF BETWEEN 2.75% AND 3.75% PER ANNUM, PAYABLE SEMI-ANNUALLY IN ARREAR