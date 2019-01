Jan 9 (Reuters) - Basilea Pharmaceutica AG:

* BASILEA REPORTS POSITIVE INTERIM RESULTS FROM REGISTRATIONAL PHASE 2 STUDY WITH ONCOLOGY DRUG CANDIDATE DERAZANTINIB IN INTRAHEPATIC CHOLANGIOCARCINOMA (ICCA)

* 21% OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE WITH SIX CONFIRMED PARTIAL RESPONSES FROM 29 EVALUABLE PATIENTS

* 83% DISEASE CONTROL RATE