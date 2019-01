Jan 7 (Reuters) - BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG:

* BASILEA REPORTS STRONG, HIGHER THAN EXPECTED PRELIMINARY REVENUE OF CHF 133 MILLION FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2018

* FY TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 31% OVER 2017 TO APPROX. CHF 133 MILLION (FYR 2017: CHF 101.5 MILLION)