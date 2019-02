Feb 7 (Reuters) - Basilea Pharmaceutica AG:

* BASILEA ANNOUNCES CHANGE IN THE MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE - ADESH KAUL APPOINTED CFO

* KAUL NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) AS OF APRIL 10, 2019

* HE WILL SUCCEED DONATO SPOTA, WHO WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE UNTIL ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON APRIL 10, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)