Sept 12 (Reuters) - BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG:

* BASILEA ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH CARDIOME TO COMMERCIALIZE ANTIBIOTIC ZEVTERA/MABELIO (CEFTOBIPROLE) IN EUROPE AND ISRAEL

* ‍BASILEA WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF CHF 5 MILLION​

* CARDIOME GRANTED EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO COMMERCIALIZE CEFTOBIPROLE IN MORE THAN 30 COUNTRIES IN EUROPE AND IN ISRAEL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)