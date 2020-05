BRIEF-Basilea Says FDA Approves Protocol Amendment For Phase 3 Ceftobiprole Study

May 28 (Reuters) - BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG:

* FDA APPROVES PROTOCOL AMENDMENT FOR PHASE 3 ERADICATE BACTEREMIA STUDY WITH CEFTOBIPROLE TO INCLUDE A BROADER SPECTRUM OF SEVERELY ILL PATIENTS

* NO NEGATIVE COVID-19 IMPACT EXPECTED ON GLOBAL PRESCRIPTIONS OF CRESEMBA(® )AND ZEVTERA(®)

* DOES NOT EXPECT A MATERIAL IMPACT ON TIMELINES OF STUDIES DUE TO CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* IMPACT ON ONGOING CEFTOBIPROLE PHASE 3 STUDY REMAINS LIMITED, WITH PATIENT ENROLMENT TIMELINES POTENTIALLY EXTENDED BY UP TO A QUARTER