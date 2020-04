April 8 (Reuters) - Basilea Pharmaceutica AG:

* BASILEA SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ALL PROPOSALS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* NO INDICATION FROM ITS COMMERCIAL PARTNERS OF ANY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON PRESCRIPTIONS FOR CRESEMBA AND ZEVTERA

* TOO EARLY TO ASSESS POTENTIAL IMPACT ON BASILEA'S ONGOING CLINICAL STUDIES