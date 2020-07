BRIEF-Basilea Starts Offer Period Of Its Partial Repurchase Offer

July 10 (Reuters) - BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG:

* BASILEA ANNOUNCES THE START OF THE OFFER PERIOD OF ITS PARTIAL REPURCHASE OFFER FOR ITS OUTSTANDING CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2022

* ANNOUNCES START OF OFFER PERIOD OF ITS PARTIAL REPURCHASE OFFER FOR AT LEAST CHF 90 MILLION AND UP TO CHF 110 MILLION IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS OUTSTANDING CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2022

* REPURCHASE OFFER PRICE AMOUNTS TO 100.50% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT PLUS ACCRUED AND UNPAID INTEREST

* TENDER OFFER PERIOD STARTS TODAY AND IS EXPECTED TO EXPIRE AT 4PM CEST ON JULY 16, 2020

* SETTLEMENT DATE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON JULY 28, 2020

* BONDS ARE LISTED AND TRADED AT SIX SWISS EXCHANGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)