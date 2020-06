BRIEF-Basilea Successfully Places CHF 125 Million Senior Convertible Bonds

June 24 (Reuters) - Basilea Pharmaceutica AG:

* BASILEA SUCCESSFULLY PLACES CHF 125 MILLION SENIOR CONVERTIBLE BONDS

* PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING WILL BE USED TO FINANCE A PLANNED TENDER OFFER FOR OUTSTANDING CONVERTIBLE BONDS

* BASILEA - BONDS TO HAVE MATURITY OF 7 YEARS, WILL BE CONVERTIBLE INTO SHARES SOURCED FROM EXISTING CONDITIONAL CAPITAL AND EXISTING TREASURY SHARES

* INTENDS TO MAKE AN APPLICATION FOR BONDS TO BE ADMITTED FOR LISTING AND TRADING ON SIX SWISS EXCHANGE

* ON SIX SWISS EXCHANGE, PROVISIONAL TRADING FOR BONDS EXPECTED TO START ON OR ABOUT 28 JULY 2020

* PAYMENT AND SETTLEMENT OF BONDS IS EXPECTED ON OR ABOUT 28 JULY 2020

* AGREED TO A LOCK-UP OF 90 DAYS FROM PAYMENT DATE, SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY EXCEPTIONS