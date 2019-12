Dec 16 (Reuters) - BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG:

* BASILEA PLANS PROGRESSION OF ONCOLOGY CANDIDATE LISAVANBULIN TO TARGETED, BIOMARKER-DRIVEN PHASE 2 STUDY

* BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG - CONFIRMED SIGNALS OF EFFICACY WITH PROFOUND RESPONSES IN TWO PATIENTS WITH GLIOBLASTOMA ACROSS TWO DIFFERENT CLINICAL STUDIES

* BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG - PLAN TO PROCEED WITH TARGETED, BIOMARKER-DRIVEN ORAL EXPANSION STUDY IN MID-2020