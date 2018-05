May 2 (Reuters) - Basler AG:

* QTRLY SALES OF EURO 44.9 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EURO 36.3 MILLION, +24 %)

* QTRLY INCOMING ORDERS EURO 46.1 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EURO 60.4 MILLION, -24 %)

* QTRLY EBIT OF EURO 10.8 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EURO 8.0 MILLION, +35 % )

* SAYS CONFIRMS CURRENT FORECAST