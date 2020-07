July 9 (Reuters) - BASLER AG:

* H1 PRETAX RESULT EXCEEDS FORECASTED CORRIDOR OF 12 - 13%

* PUBLISHES ABOVE FORECAST PRELIMINARY RESULT FOR THE FIRST HALF YEAR OF 2020

* IN FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2020, SALES AMOUNT TO EURO 88.9 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EURO 81.7 MILLION)

* PRE-TAX RESULT FOR FIRST TWO QUARTERS AMOUNTS TO EURO 12.8 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EURO 7.2 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)