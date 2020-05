BRIEF-Basler Increases Expected Sales And Profit Forecast For H1

May 26 (Reuters) - BASLER AG:

* BASLER AG INCREASES EXPECTED SALES AND PROFIT FORECAST FOR THE FIRST HALF YEAR OF 2020

* EXPECTS SALES TO BE WITHIN A CORRIDOR OF EUR 86 - 88 MILLION IN FIRST HALF YEAR OF 2020.

* STICKS ON PUBLISHING FORECAST FOR FULL YEAR TOGETHER WITH HALF YEAR REPORT ON AUGUST 6, 2020.

* H1 2020 EBT MARGIN WILL INCREASE TO 12 - 13 %, AFTER ORIGINAL PLANNING AMOUNTED TO 9 - 10 %.

* FOR SECOND HALF YEAR, COMPANY EXPECTS A SEASONALLY LOWER DEMAND FROM CUSTOMERS FROM APPLICATION FIELDS OF SEMICONDUCTOR AND ELECTRONICS INDUSTRY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: