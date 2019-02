Feb 28 (Reuters) - Basler Kantonalbank:

* ANNUAL PROFIT OF BASLER KANTONALBANK 103.1 MILLION FRANCS FOR 2018, UP 0.5 PERCENT

* FOR CURRENT YEAR, A SIMILAR OPERATING RESULT IS EXPECTED

* FY GROUP PROFIT AMOUNTS TO CHF 190.4 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF +18.9 PERCENT