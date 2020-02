Feb 20 (Reuters) - BASLER KANTONALBANK:

* FOR 2020, OPERATING RESULT IN THE RANGE OF THE PREVIOUS YEAR IS EXPECTED

* FY NET PROFIT FELL TO CHF 111.8 MILLION (CHF -78.6 MILLION)

* AT CHF 548.3 MILLION, FY OPERATING INCOME WAS DOWN 1.9 PERCENT ON THE PREVIOUS YEAR