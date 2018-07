July 26 (Reuters) - Basler Kantonalbank:

* H1 INTEREST INCOME INCREASED BY +0.8 PERCENT TO 93.1 MILLION FRANCS

* HALF-YEAR PROFIT OF 49.0 MILLION FRANCS, +1.6 PERCENT

* IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2018, EARNINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE SIMILAR TO THE FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR