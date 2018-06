June 20 (Reuters) - Basler Kantonalbank:

* BASLER KANTONALBANK INTENDS TO INCREASE ITS SHAREHOLDING IN ITS SUBSIDIARY BANK CLER TO 100 PERCENT

* INTENDS TO SUBMIT TAKEOVER BID OF CHF 52 PER BANK CLER SHARE (SUBJECT TO DILUTION EFFECTS)