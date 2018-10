Oct 4 (Reuters) - BASLER KANTONALBANK:

* 93.32 PERCENT OF 3,262,084 BANK CLER SHARES TO WHICH THE PURCHASE OFFER DATED OCTOBER 3, 2018 REFERS WERE TENDERED

* PER OCT 3 HOLDS A TOTAL OF 98.71 PERCENT SHARES IN BANK CLER