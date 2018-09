Sept 19 (Reuters) - Basler Kantonalbank:

* OBTAINED 92.35 PCT OF BANK CLER SHARES ACCORDING TO DEFINITIVE RESULT

* A TOTAL OF 2,343,753 BANK CLER SHARES TENDERED AS PART OF THE OFFER

* THIS CORRESPONDS TO 13.89 PERCENT OF ALL BANK CLER SHARES LISTED ON 13 SEPT Further company coverage: (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)