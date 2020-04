BRIEF-Bass Oil Posts Indonesian Oil Ops March Sales Of 21,304 Barrels Of Oil JV Share

April 17 (Reuters) - Bass Oil Ltd:

* BASS OIL LTD - INDONESIAN OIL OPERATIONS MARCH SALES TOTALLED 21,304 BARRELS OF OIL JV SHARE OR 11,717 BARRELS NET TO BASS

* BASS OIL LTD - INDONESIAN OIL OPERATIONS MARCH PRODUCTION TOTALLED 21,175 BARRELS OF OIL JV SHARE

* BASS OIL LTD - INDONESIAN OIL OPERATIONS MONTHLY AVERAGE OIL PRODUCTION FOR MARCH 683 BOPD JV SHARE UP 5% FROM FEB LEVELS

* BASS OIL LTD - PRODUCTION FROM BUNIAN AND TANGAI FIELDS CONTINUE LARGELY UNAFFECTED BY CURRENT DEVELOPMENTS