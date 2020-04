April 1 (Reuters) - Bass Oil Ltd:

* PRODUCTION AT TANGAI-SUKANANTI REMAINS LARGELY UNAFFECTED

* TO MITIGATE AGAINST CURRENT OIL PRICE ENVIRONMENT, WILL CUT CORPORATE OVERHEADS & PERSONNEL COSTS

* ALL DISCRETIONARY EXPENDITURES HAVE BEEN DEFERRED

* COST REDUCTION INCLUDES A 50% CUT TO DIRECTORS’ FEES AND SALARIES

* OPERATING COSTS ARE US$20/BARREL AT CURRENT PRODUCTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: