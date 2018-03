March 13 (Reuters) - Bassett Furniture Industries Inc :

* BASSETT ANNOUNCES BOARD APPOINTMENT

* BASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES INC SAYS ‍THAT ON MARCH 7, 2018, VIRGINIA W. HAMLET WAS ELECTED A MEMBER OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)