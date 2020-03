March 24 (Reuters) - Bassett Furniture Industries Inc :

* BASSETT FURNITURE - COMPANY-OWNED BASSETT HOME FURNISHINGS STORES TEMPORARILY CLOSED OR OPEN BY VIRTUAL OR, IN SOME CASES, IN PERSON APPOINTMENTS

* BASSETT FURNITURE - COMPANY-OWNED BASSETT HOME FURNISHINGS STORES TEMPORARILY CLOSED IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC