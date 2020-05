BRIEF-Bastei Lübbe AG Sells Majority Stake In Game Developer Daedalic

May 19 (Reuters) - Bastei Luebbe AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: BASTEI LÜBBE AG SELLS MAJORITY STAKE IN GAME DEVELOPER DAEDALIC ENTERTAINMENT

* SELLING A 41 PERCENT SHARE IN GAME DEVELOPER AND PUBLISHER DAEDALIC ENTERTAINMENT IN A MANAGEMENT BUY-OUT

* BUYERS ARE MANAGING FOUNDING PARTNER CARSTEN FICHTELMANN AND COMMERCIAL DIRECTOR STEPHAN HARMS

* SALE WILL TAKE PLACE AT END OF MAY AND BASTEI LÜBBE WILL BE DECONSOLIDATED IN JUNE

* PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE PURCHASE PRICE

* AFTER SALE, BASTEI LÜBBE STILL HOLDS A MINORITY INTEREST OF 10 PERCENT IN DAEDALIC