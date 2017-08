BRIEF-Bastei Luebbe adopts dividend proposal for FY 2016/2017

July 27 (Reuters) - BASTEI LUEBBE AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: BASTEI LÜBBE AG: SUPERVISORY BOARD AND MANAGEMENT BOARD ADOPT DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR 2016/2017 FINANCIAL YEAR

* FORECAST FOR 2017/2018 FY ENVISAGES RISE IN REVENUE TO AROUND EUR 160 MILLION AND SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN EARNINGS, WITH EBITDA EXPECTED TO REACH EUR 14 MILLION TO EUR 17 MILLION

* ‍TEMPORARILY HOLDING BACK ON PAYING A DIVIDEND WILL SAFEGUARD COMPANY'S ABILITY TO FINANCE ITS OWN FUTURE-ORIENTED INVESTMENTS​

* ‍PURSUES GOAL OF GETTING BACK ON TRACK WITH ITS DIVIDENDS AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE​