BRIEF-Bastide Groupe H1 Net Result Up At EUR 6.5 Million

March 25 (Reuters) - Bastide le Confort Medical SA :

* H1 NET RESULT EUR 6.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 4.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 EBITDA EUR 38.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 31.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE EUR 176.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 165.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* RECORDS INCREASE IN DEMAND FOR MEDICAL DEVICES AND CONSUMABLES FROM HEALTH CARE INSTITUTIONS AND INDIVIDUALS

* 2020 OUTLOOK : THE HALF-YEAR RESULTS ARE IN LINE WITH THE GROUP’S BUSINESS PLAN AND THE INITIAL ANNUAL OBJECTIVES

* GROUP CONFIRMS ABILITY TO GENERATE POSITIVE OPERATING CASH FLOW, DEDICATED TO FINANCING EXTERNAL GROWTH AND THE PAYMENT OF PRICE COMPLEMENTS FOR € 7.8 MILLION